Crash with fuel leak prompts closure of I-110 northbound

UPDATE: I-110 was reopened to northbound traffic about 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Officials closed I-10 to northbound travel near the Evangeline Street exit Saturday morning after a crash resulted in a fuel leak.

The Baton Rouge Fired Department said the move was a "precautionary measure."

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the spill.