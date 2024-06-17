84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash involving 18-wheeler bogs down I-12 morning commute for hours

4 hours 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 8:33 AM June 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving an 18-wheeler left two lanes blocked on I-12 westbound into the capital city, causing backups into Denham Springs and slowing the Monday morning commute to molasses. 

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-12 westbound before the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit. At 8:30 a.m., delays still remained and the trailer had not yet been removed, leaving lingering backups and traffic for miles. 

Officials said there were no injuries in the crash, but there was no immediate word on what caused it. 

