Crash in French Settlement leaves one person dead Monday morning

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A crash on highway 16 Monday morning left one person dead, officials confirmed.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on highway 16 between highway 22 and La Trace.

Louisiana State Police later confirmed there was one fatality in the crash, but the identity of the victim was not immediately clear.

Another person was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

"Traffic is being turned around at LA 16/LA 444 and at the roundabout LA16/LA 22," the LPSO said, while it worked the incident.