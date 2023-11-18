72°
Crash, box truck fire lead to interstate closure

Saturday, November 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overturned box truck caught fire in a multi-vehicle accident, prompting the closure of I-12 in Livingston Parish for part of Friday night.

Videos recorded by witnesses show the burning truck on its side.

https:/www.facebook.com/share/v/mdN2B3gWkSMB6Li9/?mibextid=jmPrMh

It led to the closure of the westbound lanes at Range Road for more than an hour, creating a backup to Juban Road as crews cleared the scene.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said travel returned to normal about 10:45 p.m.

