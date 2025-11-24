75°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash along Interstate 10 westbound near Prairieville is causing traffic congestion through Gonzales.
Video showed a semi-truck on the side of the road that separated from the cab. The back of the vehicle appeared to be destroyed.
Trending News
No information about the crash has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
-
Local church spreads Thanksgiving cheer with turkey giveaway at Hi Nabor
-
Caleb Wilson Foundation launches anti-hazing campaign for 52nd Annual Bayou Classic
-
Study reveals many people skip life-saving lung cancer screenings
-
Donald Glover says he had stroke before 2024 show in Louisiana