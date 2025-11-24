75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays

Monday, November 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash along Interstate 10 westbound near Prairieville is causing traffic congestion through Gonzales. 

Video showed a semi-truck on the side of the road that separated from the cab. The back of the vehicle appeared to be destroyed. 

No information about the crash has been released. 

