Crash along eastbound I-10 at Whiskey Bay Bridge slows traffic

5 hours 23 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, July 06 2025 Jul 6, 2025 July 06, 2025 4:41 PM July 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WHISKEY BAY - Traffic along Interstate 10 eastbound on the Whiskey Bay Bridge is blocked after a two-vehicle crash on the bridge. 

LADOTD notifications said the crash happened at 4 p.m. and both lanes are blocked. 

Traffic cameras show drivers using the shoulder to get around the wreck. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

