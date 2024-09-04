83°
Cox handing out limited edition 100th anniversary custom LSU Tigers shirts Friday

Wednesday, September 04 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Internet company Cox will be handing out free limited edition LSU Tiger shirts in honor of Tiger Stadium's 100th anniversary. 

The shirts will be available Friday at five participating Cox stores while supplies last, two of them local: 7401 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge and 122 South Airline Highway in Gonzales. 

The distribution comes just a day before LSU's home opener against Nicholls. 

