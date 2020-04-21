Cox Communications, ExxonMobil join forces to provide $30,000 for student technology

BATON ROUGE- Cox Communications and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge are joining forces with several non-profit organizations to provide technology to support students learning from home in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The companies announced Tuesday that they are providing $15,000, for a total of $30,000, in grant funding to The Walls Project, which collaborated with 100 Black Men, Metromorphosis and Southern University’s Upward Bound program to identify students and families in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System who needed technology to help them more effectively learn from home.

“The consistent education of our children is of utmost importance, especially in times of uncertainty. We are proud to partner with others in offering our support to the families and teachers of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as they continue to grow our community’s young minds during this challenging time,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant Manager Angela Zeringue said.

The Walls Project's Futures Fund coding program's representatives will work with the other non-profit organizations to facilitate the distribution of computers to pre-identified children, according to the statement.

“We’re confident computer hardware, combined with our Connect2Compete program will be helpful to low-income children in our community,” Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications said.

“Cox will continue to focus on our customers with the greatest need to ensure they have the tools necessary to close the digital divide.”

The company previously announced the expansion of its Connect2Complete program, which provides low-cost, high-speed internet to qualified households for $9.95 per month.

According to the statement, the parents of the children receiving computer hardware expressed gratitude to Cox, ExxonMobil, and their non-profit partners in this initiative.

“As a parent, you always want the best for your family and at this time, everyone is facing some type of challenge to ensure they continue to provide the best for their families. Receiving this laptop is not just a gift, but it is a blessing, a lifeline, and confidence that my sons can continue with their educational needs to enhance their educational experiences and requirements to secure their futures,” Marissa Gremillion said.

The Walls Project is a community reactivation organization that has generated over $1 million in economic resurgence since 2012, according to the news release.

The project engages people of all ages to create public and hands-on arts experiences, cultivate design and technology industry training programs, and reactivate miles of city blocks through monumental collective volunteerism.