Coworkers defending bus driver after pepper spraying 16-year-old student who punched her in the face

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge school bus driver will not face criminal charges for pepper spraying a student, but law enforcement has issued a ticket to the 16-year-old who hit her.

A second video surfaced on Facebook, taken inside the bus, apparently shows the student throwing the first punch at the driver.

"I come to support my coworker and my friend," fellow school bus driver Karen Moses said.

Moses and several other bus drivers showed up at the EBR School Transportation building Thursday morning as the bus driver involved in the incident met with a sheriff's deputy to file her report.

"That could have happened to any one of us, and we just wanted to show her love and support because she really needed it," Moses said.

The bus driver was placed on administrative leave while the school district investigates the matter.

"She was protecting herself," bus driver Margret Fort said.

Fort has been a school bus driver for more than 20 years. She was also at the transportation building Thursday to support her coworker.

"I've been through some tough things, but that could've happened to anybody," Fort said. "You just got to know how to deal with it."

The incident started Wednesday afternoon at Tara High School after a student threw a water bottle out of the school bus while it was moving.

Moses doesn't agree with the bus driver being placed on leave.

"I think she was put in a compromising situation, and it was at the point of no return that she had to defend herself," Moses said.

School officials have not said what they plan to do about the bus driver, but a close friend says she's still on leave. The district does plan to discipline the student involved.