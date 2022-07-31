74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington woman killed in car crash after leaving party Saturday night

4 hours 16 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, July 30 2022 Jul 30, 2022 July 30, 2022 10:15 PM July 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - A woman died in a car crash less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night. 

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old Covington woman left a social gathering along Tchefuncte Drive around 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a tree. 

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. 

Trending News

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The woman's name was not released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days