Covington woman killed in car crash after leaving party Saturday night

COVINGTON - A woman died in a car crash less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old Covington woman left a social gathering along Tchefuncte Drive around 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a tree.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The woman's name was not released.