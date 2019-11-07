Covington's Three River's Festival returns Nov. 9-Nov. 10

Three Rivers Festival in Covington Photo: Sarah Federer

COVINGTON - The Three Rivers Art Festival returns to Covington Saturday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 10. The festival will feature creative works from around the country, including pieces from Baton Rouge-based artists.

More than 200 juried artists who specialize in a variety of fields, from painting to metalwork, will showcase their work.

The event typically draws more than 600,000 visitors who shop for art, enjoy live music, a children’s discovery area, live art demonstrations, food vendors, and more.

Throughout the weekend, the Three Rivers Festival will open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Click here to find out more about the big event.