Covington man arrested for underreporting income, receiving thousands in fraudulent Medicaid benefits

COVINGTON - A man was arrested for illegally claiming $17,000 in false Medicaid benefits.

The Attorney General announced the arrest of Veysel Yildiz, 55, Thursday.

The AG's office received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding Yildiz's alleged underreporting of his income while filing for Medicaid. Investigators found Yildiz received over $17,000 in fraudulent benefits through this method.

Yildiz was arrested Thursday and booked for government benefits fraud.