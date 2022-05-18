COVID vaccine will not be on immunizations schedule for students in the fall

BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 vaccine will not be required on students immunizations schedule in August, according to Governor Edwards.

While on Ask The Governor, Gov. Edwards said the move to not include the COVID shot for students started by a recommendation by the Louisiana Department of Health.

"The LDH has made a decision to rescind that, so that's what's going to happen," Gov. Edwards said. "When school starts in August of 2022 the COVID vaccine will not be on the schedule, so the people going to school will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But we still do strongly reaffirm the official recommendation that all the eligible children receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Governor Edwards added the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunizations schedule in December of 2021.