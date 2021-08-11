77°
COVID hospitalizations near 2,900 statewide; 5,408 new cases reported Wednesday

2 hours 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 2:17 PM August 11, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's latest coronavirus surge pushed Louisiana hospitals even further Wednesday, with the state approaching 2,900 total hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, 2,895 patients were in hospitals across the state, up 44 from the day before. The state says 91 percent of those patients currently in hospitals were not fully vaccinated for the virus. 

The Louisiana Department of Health added that 373 of those patients are on ventilators. 

Another 5,408 cases and 55 additional deaths were reported statewide since Tuesday.  

