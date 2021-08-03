83°
COVID diagnosis is a 'wake up call,' Ascension president encourages vaccines after testing positive for virus

1 hour 1 minute 45 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish President tested positive for coronavirus, his government spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

His symptoms are described as mild.  He'll work from home while he gets healthy.

“The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” Clint Cointment said in a statement. 

He said he hopes his diagnosis is a "wake up call" and encouraged "everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen
the severity of symptoms.”

Cointment said Ascension Parish would follow the governor's mask mandate order which starts Wednesday amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

“We have come too far, and overcome too much, to go backwards now. I’m asking everyone to please mask up and, if you haven’t already been, get vaccinated,” Cointment added.

Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the parish.

