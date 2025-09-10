Coursey Boulevard closed briefly due to 'hazardous materials incident'

ST. GEORGE — Emergency responders had to close Coursey Boulevard for a time Wednesday because of a "hazardous materials incident" between Jones Creek Road and Hickory Ridge Boulevard, on the Walmart side of the street.

Coursey Boulevard was blocked at Coursey Cove beginning at 10:36 a.m., according to the St. George Fire Department. The department blamed a natural gas leak.

The road was reopened during the lunch hour.