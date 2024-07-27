Church gives away 100 backpacks full of school supplies at back-to-school bash

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were given out during the Crusade Christian Center's back-to-school bash Saturday afternoon.

Pastor Jed Brumfield and his wife Sha'Myra said they hosted the event at BREC's Narin Drive Park to give kids what they need to start school and bring the community together.

"It was a vision that God gave me to basically give back to the community and for us to serve the people," Sha'Myra Brumfield said.

Pastor Brumfield said there needs to be more events for children and that they will not only occupy the youth but also help them understand the importance of unity.

"I know if we bring the children together, we'll bring the parents together. And once we build a whole household together, we can all begin to fellowship with one another," Pastor Brumfield said. "That alone can stop and decrease violence in these areas."

The Brumfields say that they plan to put together more events like Saturday's and hope that they've inspired others to get involved within their neighborhoods.

"We were hoping to unify every community in the Baton Rouge area and that way other people could start getting involved to do it in their particular neighborhoods that they grew up in," Pastor Brumfield said.