Couple arrested after husband allegedly tied up and tortured wife's ex-boyfriend

PHOTO: Kenner Police

KENNER - A man was tied up, beaten and dumped on the road after he arranged to meet with an ex-girlfriend from college last month.

Kenner Police said the victim, from Houston, arranged to meet with Mishanda Reed. She told him she would be in the New Orleans area the last weekend in June.

"She contacted him, and they agreed to meet down here," Lieutenant Michael Cunningham told NOLA.com.

Police said the victim did not know Mishanda Reed was married.

The pair decided they would meet at an Airbnb in Kenner. Police said Mishanda's husband, Malcom Reed, was inside and armed with a gun when the victim entered.

Officers told NOLA.com that the man was zip-tied to a chair, questioned about Mishanda Reed and beaten for several hours. Police said Malcom Reed used an aluminum bat, a gun and a knife during the brutal attack.

The victim—who suffered a broken leg, broken arm and several injuries to his face—was dumped on the road after the beating. Someone on the corner of Richard Wilson Boulevard and Alliance Street saw the man and called for help.

Mishanda and Malcom Reed were arrested in North Carolina on July 14 and were both booked for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to NOLA.com, investigators do not know whether Mishanda Reed always planned to attack the victim or if she was coerced by her husband.