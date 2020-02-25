Couple accused of caging teenage girl, denying food and water, gets no jail time

ENGLISH, INDIANA- An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water, and clean facilities will not serve any jail time.

Alan and Aimee Friz pleaded guilty Friday to neglect of a dependent in exchange for two years of probation and the dismissal of their criminal confinement charges.

Alan Friz, 57-years-old, had several charges of sexual misconduct with a minor that were also dismissed.

The couple was arrested in October of 2017 after deputies responded to their home on a report of a "juvenile that was out of control." Authorities and the county prosecutor's office interviewed the girl while Alan Friz was taken into custody.

Police searched the home and found a bedroom closet that had been converted into a lockable cage. Authorities said the couple locked the girl in the cage at night and possibly several other times.

Originally, Alan and Aimee were charged in Dubois County but the case was moved to Crawford county after they argued that they would not get a fair trial in Dubois.