Couple accused of bestiality plead not guilty

DENHAM SPRINGS - A husband and wife pleaded not guilty to a significant amount of crimes against nature charges Wednesday.

Minton and Nina Morris were arrested in September on 250 counts of crimes against nature and several drug charges. Minton also faces charges for possession and distribution of child pornography. The crimes against nature charges were reduced to one count, each.

Investigators said they found evidence of bestiality during a raid on the Morris' home after an undercover child pornography sting.

The couple made their not guilty plea before Judge Jeff Johsnon during an arraignment at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

Once facing nearly $7 million bonds, each, the Morris' have been free following bond reductions last year. Minton Morris' bond was reduced to $75,000; Nina Morris had to post a $10,000 bond.

