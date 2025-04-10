U.S. Marshals searching for wife of Indiana rape suspect that has ties to Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - The wife of an Indiana rape suspect connected to the Tangipahoa Parish area is wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals were already searching for Antonio Lewis Jr., who they believe had ties to the Kenner, St. Tammany Parish and Tangipahoa Parish area. However, they expanded their search to his wife, Checole Janea Stewart-Lewis, as well.

It is believed that Lewis cut his dreads since the pictures shared by U.S. Marshals. Lewis allegedly fled from Fort Wayne, Indiana shortly after Christmas. He moved to Hammond where he worked at a fast food restaurant and as a delivery driver for a major retail chain before fleeing again, officials said.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088.