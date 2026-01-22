66°
Councilman Hurst, Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha offering free car maintenance class for women

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This Saturday, there will be a free car maintenance class for women in Baton Rouge.

This is a great opportunity for women to learn about cars, organizers said. The event is being hosted by Councilman Darryl Hurst, in partnership with We Pull Up car services and the Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

During the free class, women will have the chance to learn about tires, batteries, brakes, spark plugs and more. It will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from noon until 2 p.m.

