Councilman Darryl Hurst announces Pet Pantry Pick Up scheduled for Monday
BATON ROUGE — Councilman Darryl Hurst announced a Pet Pantry Pick Up for residents in District 5 on Friday.
The pantry, hosted in partnership with Companion Animal Alliance, will provide free pet food and essential pet supplies to residents in need.
"Pets are an important part of many households, and this effort helps reduce strain on families while promoting responsible pet care," a press release from Hurst said.
The Pet Pantry Pick Up will take place on Monday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from 8 a.m. until supplies run out.
