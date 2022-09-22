83°
Council won't back development moratorium spurred by flood fears
BATON ROUGE – A plan to put a moratorium on new developments failed to get support at a Metro Council meeting Wednesday.
WBRZ.com first reported on the plan in September when it was though-up amid concerns of outdated flood maps governing building codes in East Baton Rouge. Planned by Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, it focused on a temporary ban on subdivisions and rezoning of developments with property larger than about an acre.
Only two council members supported the measure – Amoroso and Chauna Banks.
