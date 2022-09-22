Council won't back development moratorium spurred by flood fears

BATON ROUGE – A plan to put a moratorium on new developments failed to get support at a Metro Council meeting Wednesday.

WBRZ.com first reported on the plan in September when it was though-up amid concerns of outdated flood maps governing building codes in East Baton Rouge. Planned by Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, it focused on a temporary ban on subdivisions and rezoning of developments with property larger than about an acre.

Only two council members supported the measure – Amoroso and Chauna Banks.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz