Council won't back development moratorium spurred by flood fears

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 11 2017 Oct 11, 2017 October 11, 2017 6:09 PM October 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A plan to put a moratorium on new developments failed to get support at a Metro Council meeting Wednesday.

WBRZ.com first reported on the plan in September when it was though-up amid concerns of outdated flood maps governing building codes in East Baton Rouge. Planned by Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, it focused on a temporary ban on subdivisions and rezoning of developments with property larger than about an acre.

Only two council members supported the measure – Amoroso and Chauna Banks.  

