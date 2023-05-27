Latest Weather Blog
Council on Aging announces six new locations
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging is opening six new locations across the parish.
Council on Aging offers seniors over the age of 60 daily meals and activities.
Those activities are now being added inside of BREC facilities in six new locations:
- EBRCOA/ BREC Perkins Road Community -7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- EBRCOA/ BREC Antioch Park Senior Center - 6229 Antioch Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- EBRCOA/ BREC Highland Rd. Community Center -14024 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- EBRCOA/ BREC Ben Burge Park Senior Center -9350 Antigua Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- EBRCOA/ BREC Flanacher Park Senior Center - 864 Flanancher Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70791
- EBRCOA/ Jewel J. Newman Community Center - 2013 Central Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Council On Aging has partnered with BREC to reach more seniors in areas where officials said they saw a need. Most of the BREC facilities were not being used during the day. Using existing park facilities meant the Council on Aging did not have to build separate buildings.
Trending News
"I won't have to travel as far, you know, for some of the activities and they have wonderful programs; The exercising, the dance, Tai Chi," said Melba Morye, who has participated in Council on Aging activities for the last year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
95 La. churches cut ties with their denomination over ideology disagreements
-
Baton Rouge activist implicated in major drug bust has lengthy criminal past
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams