Costco carjacking suspect also charged with 12-year-old's murder in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A man who allegedly carjacked a woman at a Costco while she pumped gas is also facing charges in a separate case involving a child's murder.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 18, on charges related to at least two different carjacking investigations Sunday.

WWL-TV reported Harris carried out the Costco carjacking around 3 p.m. Feb. 1 as the victim was fueling up her car. The victim was then dragged through the parking lot by her own vehicle for about 40 feet.

Harris is also charged in an armed attempted carjacking that happened Jan. 18 on Howard Avenue.

After he was taken into custody for those crimes, Harris reportedly confessed to killing 12-year-old Derrick Cash. Cash was found shot to death last month near a vehicle that was reported stolen from a valet at the Pontchartrain Hotel.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took Harris into custody Sunday in New Orleans.