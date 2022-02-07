57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Costco carjacking suspect also charged with 12-year-old's murder in New Orleans

2 hours 5 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 07 2022 Feb 7, 2022 February 07, 2022 12:04 PM February 07, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A man who allegedly carjacked a woman at a Costco while she pumped gas is also facing charges in a separate case involving a child's murder. 

The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 18, on charges related to at least two different carjacking investigations Sunday. 

WWL-TV reported Harris carried out the Costco carjacking around 3 p.m. Feb. 1 as the victim was fueling up her car. The victim was then dragged through the parking lot by her own vehicle for about 40 feet.

Harris is also charged in an armed attempted carjacking that happened Jan. 18 on Howard Avenue. 

After he was taken into custody for those crimes, Harris reportedly confessed to killing 12-year-old Derrick Cash. Cash was found shot to death last month near a vehicle that was reported stolen from a valet at the Pontchartrain Hotel.

Trending News

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took Harris into custody Sunday in New Orleans. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days