Cory Booker drops out of presidency race

Sen. Cory Booker Photo: CNN

After failing to qualify for Tuesday's Democratic debate, Senator Cory Booker is ending his campaign for the presidency.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

According to CNN, Senator Booker sent an email to his supporters, stating, in part, "It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I've always said I wouldn't continue if there was no longer a path to victory."

"Our campaign has reached the point," Booker's email continued, "where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don't have, and money that is harder to raise because I won't be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington."

After not making the December debate, Booker criticized the rules that kept him from qualifying for the event and was outspoken about the growing lack of diversity on stage.

An aide told CNN that at this time it is also not clear whether Booker plans to endorse another Democratic candidate in the primary.

That said Booker plans to throw his support behind the nominee.