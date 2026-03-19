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Coroner says 47-year-old pedestrian dies in crash at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road

1 hour 17 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 9:42 AM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said a 47-year-old pedestrian died in a crash at the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road earlier this week. 

The coroner said that Joe Mabary Jr. died in the Wednesday morning crash that happened around 6:30 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire units also responded to the scene, which was still active at 8:30 a.m.

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