Coroner says 47-year-old pedestrian dies in crash at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said a 47-year-old pedestrian died in a crash at the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road earlier this week.

The coroner said that Joe Mabary Jr. died in the Wednesday morning crash that happened around 6:30 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire units also responded to the scene, which was still active at 8:30 a.m.