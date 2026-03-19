66°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner says 47-year-old pedestrian dies in crash at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said a 47-year-old pedestrian died in a crash at the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road earlier this week.
The coroner said that Joe Mabary Jr. died in the Wednesday morning crash that happened around 6:30 a.m.
Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire units also responded to the scene, which was still active at 8:30 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police: Attempted homicide suspect hospitalized after stabbing himself during pursuit
-
LSP: Ponchatoula woman dead, Abita Springs woman arrested after fatal head-on collision
-
Sheriff: Several people detained following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson
-
St. Joseph's Day Altar returns to St. Aloysius Catholic Church
-
Data center developer agrees to donate water well, water main to West...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship