Coroner releases final autopsy report for Southern student killed in alleged hazing incident
BATON ROUGE - Seven months after a Southern student's death, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office released the official autopsy report.
Coroner William “Beau” Clark, M.D. determined that Caleb Wilson's manner of death was a homicide caused by commotio cordis, an event that stops the heart right after someone is hit in the chest.
WBRZ previously reported that Wilson, an Omega Psi Phi fraternity pledge and Human Jukebox member, was in a warehouse with other pledges when they were subjected to an alleged hazing involving punching. According to an affidavit, Wilson was punched in the chest before collapsing. Members allegedly delayed getting Wilson medical treatment and he later died.
The American Heart Association says that commotio cordis "is often fatal, but lifesaving measures including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) can increase survival rates." The AHA says that the condition is not common, but most of the cases are connected to sports injuries.
Three people who allegedly led the hazing ritual were arrested for criminal hazing. They have not been formally charged yet and are all out on bond.
