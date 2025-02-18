Coroner identifies two teens killed in Linder Road crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Coroner's office identified two teenagers who were killed in a wreck along Linder Road a week after the crash.

Coroner records said 15-year-old Jayden Moore and 16-year-old Jaheim Ordon were killed in the crash that happened Feb. 11 around 4 a.m.

Three others involved in the crash were hurt. The Livingston Parish School System said one of the injured was a Denham Springs High School student.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and has not released any updates on the cause.