Coroner identifies two teens killed in Linder Road crash

Tuesday, February 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Coroner's office identified two teenagers who were killed in a wreck along Linder Road a week after the crash. 

Coroner records said 15-year-old Jayden Moore and 16-year-old Jaheim Ordon were killed in the crash that happened Feb. 11 around 4 a.m. 

Three others involved in the crash were hurt. The Livingston Parish School System said one of the injured was a Denham Springs High School student. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and has not released any updates on the cause. 

