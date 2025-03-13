Coroner identifies two people in fleeing vehicle who died after crashing into car head-on during pursuit

BATON ROUGE - Two people died after a crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive following a pursuit through St. Gabriel, according to officials.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was observed as going at a high rate of speed through St. Gabriel. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which accelerated, refused to yield or stop for police lights. Later, the vehicle crashed in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police said both deceased victims, later identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Downing and 22-year-old Hunter LaGrange, were in the fleeing vehicle. They reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

WBRZ has reached out to the St. Gabriel Police Department for more information on what prompted the chase. Officials said more information would be available as the investigation continues.