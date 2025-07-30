96°
Coroner identifies man killed in June hit-and-run along Anselmo Lane; BRPD still looking for suspect
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said that a 30-year-old man was killed in a June hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane.
Jan Manov was struck and killed June 8 around 9:30 p.m. when a car was driving west on Anselmo Lane towards Essen Lane.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still looking for the driver of the car, who was seen removing his bumper and fleeing Eastbound on Anselmo Lane towards Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Detectives said the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan with front-end damage.
