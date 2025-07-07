Latest Weather Blog
Coroner identifies man killed in confrontation with BRPD officers over the weekend
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office released the identity of a man shot and killed by police over the weekend along Washington Avenue.
The coroner said that 38-year-old Anthony Pursley was shot and killed early Saturday morning after police responded to a call of an "emotionally distressed individual" in the Fairfields area.
Sources told WBRZ that Pursley was threatening the officers with a pair of scissors while appearing under the influence of drugs around 4 a.m. before he was tased. After the taser proved ineffective, one of the officers shot Pursley.
Police then rendered medical assistance and requested emergency medical services, but Pursley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two officers involved were then placed on administrative leave.
