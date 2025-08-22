90°
Coroner identifies body found off Lobdell Highway in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — The body of a man found dead off Lobdell Highway in Port Allen earlier this week has been identified.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that the body of 57-year-old Thomas Jay Campbell was found Wednesday night at the dead end of Lobdell Highway south of I-10.
Campbell's body was found at a homemade campsite. No foul play is suspected, deputies said.
Campbell's cause of death is still under investigation, the coroner's office said.
