Coroner identifies body found off Lobdell Highway in West Baton Rouge Parish

Friday, August 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The body of a man found dead off Lobdell Highway in Port Allen earlier this week has been identified. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that the body of 57-year-old Thomas Jay Campbell was found Wednesday night at the dead end of Lobdell Highway south of I-10. 

Campbell's body was found at a homemade campsite. No foul play is suspected, deputies said.

Campbell's cause of death is still under investigation, the coroner's office said.

