WBRSO: Body found off Lobdell Highway, foul play not suspected

1 hour 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 8:19 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Deputies found a body off Lobdell Highway on Wednesday night, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

WBRSO said they responded at the dead end of Lobdell Highway south of I-10 to see a homemade campsite and a body.

Foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

