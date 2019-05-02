Coroner: Early autopsy results suggest officers were justified in deadly traffic stop shooting

CLINTON - Preliminary autopsy results support claims by an East Feliciana deputy and a Clinton police officer that they were justified in shooting a man during a traffic stop last month.

One of the two law enforcement officers involved is still on administrative leave despite the other being cleared to return to work this week.

The Clinton Police Department has had officer Richard Boudin on leave since the April 12 shooting that left 28-year-old Myron Flowers dead. Boudin had been assisting East Feliciana deputy Cullen Wilson in a traffic stop when an altercation broke out, resulting in both officers shooting Flowers.

The coroner's office says Flowers was killed by two different caliber bullets. The coroner added that while the full report won't be finished for another two months, the preliminary results support the officers' explanation of what happened.

The sheriff's office said Flowers, who was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was in possession of two stolen firearms at the time and maintained its deputy acted justly in the shooting.

Wilson was allowed to return to duty Monday after being placed on leave immediately after the shooting. When asked about Boundin's status, the Clinton Police chief said his department had not been highly involved in the investigation, and he was waiting for more information from state police.