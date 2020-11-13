Coroner blames animals for disfigured face of teen found dead, contradicting family's concern of crime

BATON ROUGE – A coroner’s report suggests a 15-year-old found dead in a rural area of south, central Louisiana drowned, despite images circulating on the internet that show deep wounds to the teen’s face.

The report was first obtained by Lafayette TV station KATC.

Dr. Carl Ditch and his office wrote in a November 13 autopsy, Quawan Charles “likely” drowned and that muddy water was found in his body’s airways. The coroner made a point to note there were no injuries sustained before death.

The report comes after the teenager’s parents have pushed for more transparency in the death investigation. Charles was found dead November 3 after being reported missing on October 30. His family said he was last seen leaving home without permission with two people, a 17-year-old friend and the friend’s mother.

Charles was later found dead in a cane field in the small community of Loreauville, south of Lafayette, between New Iberia and Morgan City. Fields have water drainage ditches cut through crops.

His family’s concern over his disappearance and death have been fueled by a gruesome image showing the teen’s face severely disfigured.

In the coroner’s report released Friday, officials claim the disfigurement was a result of the autopsy procedure or “animal activity from the decedent being found in water.”

Those close to the family told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto, they’re having an out-of-state autopsy done. Results could be available soon.

Sheriff's deputies in Iberia Parish, where the teen was found, have labeled the death suspicious. Click HERE to read an earlier story on the situation.