Coronavirus: Florida announces new case, Italy goes on lockdown

Every country in the European Union is dealing with more than one cases of COVID-19 and officials in Italy have decided that as a way of preventing a massive spread, next week's UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Napoli will happen without any fans in the stands.

CNN reports that the match, slated for Wednesday March 18, is the latest UEFA fixture to be affected by the virus.

Valencia's match against Atalanta on Tuesday March 10, and Paris St Germain's fixture with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, March 11 are also set to go ahead without supporters.

Meanwhile in one of China's hardest-hit areas, the Hubei province, leaders are announcing plans to "restore normal production and living order soon."

This was announced during a government meeting, Tuesday.

Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, are ground zero for the global pandemic.

As of Monday, Chinese authorities reported 67,760 cases and 3,024 deaths in the province.

That said, the situation in this area appears to have improveded in recent days.

The number of infections identified each day in Hubei were in the thousands just weeks ago. Today it was 17.

Chinese President Xi Jinping today visited Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak, a major show of confidence that China has turned a corner.

Provincial authorities also announced that Hubei will issue health codes for residents who want to travel within the province, in the first stage of a gradual lifting of travel restrictions.

The United States hasn't dodged the impact of the virus.

On Tuesday morning, Florida's Department of Health announced a new positive case.

.@HealthyFla announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Volusia County. This individual is a 60 year old female who has a recent history of travel and is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 10, 2020

The patient is a 69-year-old woman in South Florida's Broward County. She is in isolation and will remain so "until cleared by public health officials,” according to a news release from the state's health department.

The state of Florida has now identified 15 coronavirus patients, two of whom have died.