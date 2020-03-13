76°
Latest Weather Blog
Coronavirus concerns pushing back some 2020 elections in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced changes to Louisiana's 2020 elections due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Secretary Ardoin announced the state's presidential primary election is postponed until June 20 with early voting moved to June 6. Municipal elections are moved to July 25 with early voting July 11.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last day of on-campus classes at LSU
-
U.S. Surgeon General explains who should be tested during press conf. with...
-
String of arson-related structure fires break out late Thursday night
-
EBR Schools staying open amid coronavirus outbreak
-
LSU moving classes online through rest of spring semester
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win