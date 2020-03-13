76°
Coronavirus concerns pushing back some 2020 elections in Louisiana

39 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 11:36 AM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced changes to Louisiana's 2020 elections due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Secretary Ardoin announced the state's presidential primary election is postponed until June 20 with early voting moved to June 6. Municipal elections are moved to  July 25 with early voting July 11.

