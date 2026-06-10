Convicted rapist found guilty for not registering as sex offender in White Castle

WHITE CASTLE — A convicted rapist in White Castle who was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender could be facing more than two decades behind bars if a petition to classify him as a habitual offender is accepted by a judge.

Dwight W. Thomas Jr., 34, was found guilty by 18th Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Engolio in Iberville Parish on June 9.

According to prosecutors, Thomas failed to notify the community of his sex offender status after his release from prison, as required by law. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office had been monitoring him for compliance with sex offender regulations and obtained a warrant for his arrest when he became non-compliant.

Judge Engolio ordered a pre-sentence investigation after ruling on the case. Sentencing is set for Sept. 2.

Thomas had previously served three years in prison for simple rape and had other prior convictions. District Attorney Tony Clayton said the DA's Office will ask for the toughest sentence possible and plans to file a petition to have Thomas classified as a habitual offender, which would expose him to a term of 20 years to life in prison.

"We have no tolerance for violent criminals," Clayton said. "We will lock them up and do everything possible to keep them there. His days of terrorizing our communities are over. He belongs in prison and we are working to keep him there."