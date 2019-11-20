Smoky haze from two fires fills sky in Baton Rouge, Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS - A controlled burn in Livingston Parish has sent smoke wafting through the area Wednesday.

According to the City of Denham Springs' official Facebook page, the burn is taking place on Highway 42 near Weyerhauser.

Anyone in the area should not be alarmed if they spot smoke, officials say.

The smoke impacted visibility somewhat on I-12 through parts of Livingston Parish.

Simultaneously, fire crews in East Baton Rouge dealt with an unrelated brush fire that sent smoke into the air in Baton Rouge and Central areas. The fire was from grass that burned at Southern University Lab Farms on Scenic Highway. Central, Alsen, Baker and Zachary crews responded to the grass fire.