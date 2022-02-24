Latest Weather Blog
Contractor named for LSU University Lakes Project, phase one to begin this summer
BATON ROUGE - Work on the University Lakes Project can finally begin now that a contractor has been picked for the job.
According to a press release, the management committee for the project picked Sevenson Environmental Series Inc. to take up the task. The contractor will partner with other companies to finalize a design and budget for the first phase of the project.
A public request for proposals was issued Dec. 27, 2021, with the deadline for responses set for Jan. 31. Three other groups besides Sevenson submitted applications for consideration.
Trending News
The purpose of the project is to improve the health of LSU's six lakes and new recreational amenities. Now that a contractor has been chosen, phase one of the project is expected to start this summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
State employees could work four-day weeks with I-10 construction in 2024
-
Hospital bill sent to collections, resolved following call to 2 On Your...
-
Louisiana to see effects from crisis in Ukraine
-
Parents charged with 8-month-old's murder will remain jailed without bond
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart