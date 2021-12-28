Contractor booked for fraud amid complaints to 2 On Your Side

DENHAM SPRINGS - A contractor accused of defrauding customers out of thousands of dollars was arrested after several complaints to 2 On Your Side.

Daniel Scott Tompkins was booked into the Livingston Parish jail for home improvement fraud.

The victim told WBRZ last week that he found Tompkins and his company, Tompkins All Purpose Construction, LLC, through Facebook Marketplace.

"I hired Daniel Scott Tompkins of Tompkins All Purpose Construction in April to build a pool house [and] outdoor kitchen for me," Doug Hatfield said.



Hatfield—who provided detailed documentation of payments, contracts, and progress to WBRZ—said he paid Tompkins $28,000 in deposits and got some incorrect materials after several weeks of waiting. In total, Hatfield paid out roughly $48,000 of the $92,000 quote, which was more than the $75,000 limit allowed by his license.

Another person living in the same area said she also found Tompkins on Facebook Marketplace and hired him to expand her patio.

"He asked for $7,500 up front," Melissa Sheets said. "We gave that to him. He cashed the check immediately. This was at the first week of April."

Sheets said she paid $15,500 of the $28,000 quote before firing Tompkins, saying the project went unfinished for several weeks and the work he did finish was shoddy.

The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors said Tompkins was fined in October and his license suspended for failing to provide records.