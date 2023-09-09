Construction worker hit, killed by driver in Marrero

MARRERO - A man was arrested for hitting an killing a construction worker early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, 36-year-old David Allen Smith from Missouri was working along US 90B near McArthur Boulevard in Jefferson Parish around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 9. An SUV driven by 24-year-old Isaiah Mayes of Marrero was driving in the right lane of US 90B when Smith was out of the construction zone.

Troopers determined Mayes hit Smith, drove off and ditched his crashed car near Ames Boulevard. Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers said they found Mayes at a nearby home, where he looked impaired. He was arrested for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run fatality, reckless operation and other traffic violations.