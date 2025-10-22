Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on I-10 eastbound

BATON ROUGE - I-10 eastbound between Lori Burgess Avenue and Perkins Road was reduced to one lane on Wednesday morning after a road closure expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. continued, causing significant delays.

Traffic was congested over the Mississippi River Bridge into Port Allen near La. 415, causing nearly an hour in delays. By 7:25 a.m., the entire interstate had reopened.

The road closure is part of ongoing emergency repair work at the City Park Lake Approach that started on Tuesday.

DOTD said the following closures would happen nightly:

Tuesday, 10/21/2025, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The right lane from the I-10 East/I-110 North split to Lorri Burgess Ave.

- The two right lanes from Lorri Burgess Ave to Perkins Road.



Tuesday, 10/21/2025, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The exit ramp from I-10 East to Lorri Burgess Ave (Exit 156A).

- The exit ramp from I-10 East to Dalrymple Drive (Exit 156B).

- The entrance ramp from S. 10th Street to I-110 South.

- The entrance ramp from Louise Street to I-10 East.



Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 8 p.m. to Saturday, 10/25/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The left lane from I-110 South at Terrace Ave to the I-110 South/I-10 East merge.

- The left lane from the I-10 East/I-110 North split to Lorri Burgess Ave exit ramp.

- The two left lanes from Lorri Burgess Ave to Perkins Road.