Conscious Moms organization hosts third annual fun run for maternal mental health

BATON ROUGE- The nonprofit organization Conscious Moms hosted its third annual Mile2Moms two mile fun run at the Pennington Biomedical Research center in Baton Rouge.

This group is dedicated to destigmatizing maternal mental health.

This disorder consist of a range of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD. Women in their childbearing years account for the largest group with depression in the U.S. Less than 15% of women diagnosed with a maternal mental health disorder receive treatment because it makes them feel like they're not doing a good job at parenting.

While the event was a fun run, its main priority was to bring the community together and let them know they're not alone.

"This is a need of our community right. To improve the health of our mothers and our children in this community," said Hope Hickerson, a mother and participant. "So, I am all about events like this, where the community comes together to help each other."

Conscious Moms is also starting a new project called Well Mama. This is a peer support group that will be started because of the grant received from the Huey Angelina Wilson Foundation.

This group will begin May 16 in the Baton Rouge Area.

For mom information on the Conscious Moms organization and maternal mental health, click here.