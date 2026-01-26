Congressional polling gives insight into future of races

BATON ROUGE - The start of qualifying for Congressional party primaries in the May election in Louisiana is just sixteen days away, and new polling looks at the two races getting the most attention.

In the last week, for those invested in Louisiana politics, there have been a lot of headlines from the race for U.S. Senate to the race to fill the vacant District 5 Congressional seat, but there are questions about whether voters are even paying attention.

A week ago, President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Representative Julia Letlow for the Louisiana Senate seat currently held by Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy.

That sparked a handful of state lawmakers to start their campaign for the District Five U.S. House seat currently held by Letlow.

Baton Rouge voter Jeremy Boudreaux said his wife keeps up with politics, and that helps him stay informed when election day rolls around. However, he said the polling and elections are not at the top of his priorities list.

"It's not on my mind at all," Boudreaux said.

A poll by JMC Analytics, a firm hired by politicos to query voters, asked respondents who they support in both the Senate and House races.

The polls also asked voters which issues are important to them. The options range from immigration, jobs and the economy to education and the cost of insurance.

"This looks like a poll that is sort of standard. Any candidate who wants to get an objective viewpoint on the state of the race would be talking about," Political Science professor Robert Hogan said.

JMC Analytics has yet to release the results of the poll, but Hogan said the poll results could signal who has the upper hand during this year's closed primary system, where candidates will need to try harder than in years past to win over their own party.

Another voter, Alfred Thompson, said the issues mentioned in the poll have his attention.

"Cost of living is always going to be important to me because you've got to have an income to live," Thompson said. "It's important. I think everyone needs to get out and vote."

Voters said it's too soon to pay too much attention to things like polls. They said they will start studying candidates closer to election day.