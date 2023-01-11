67°
Computer failure at FAA delays flights for hours Wednesday

52 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 6:20 AM January 11, 2023 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Sarah Lawrence

A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights for hours nationwide.

The affected system is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time notices to pilots, known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). All flights were ordered to be delayed until 8 a.m..

"The FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement released around 5 a.m. CST.

Shortly after its initial announcement, the FAA said it was working on repopulation of the system and performing final validation checks. 

At 6:22 a.m., the FAA announced that all domestic departures would be delayed until 8 a.m. to allow the agency to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Click here for statuses of flights out of MSY. 

Click here for statuses of flights out of BTR.

