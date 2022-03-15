Comogo Floats prep for the Wearin' of the Green Parade

PLAQUEMINE- Houses along Hundred Oaks Road are already decorated in green ahead of the Wearin' Of The Green Parade on Saturday.

Across the river, Earl Comeaux, the owner of Comogo Floats in Plaquemine, is already prepped for the festivities and expects a big turnout for the parades return after COVID-19 cancellations.

"Based on what I see in every city, even in our own town, this is probably going to be the biggest turnout ever," Comeaux said.

He is also excited that business has been going well after the pandemic took away parade season.

"This is a big business deal for Baton Rouge there are a lot of businesses that strive on income with this parade and it is a big thing for the community," Comeaux said.

He knows thousands will line the route on Saturday for the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.