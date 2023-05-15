82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Community rallying around wounded Denham Springs officer; fundraisers and more planned this week

Monday, May 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Shawn Kelly, a police officer left in critical condition after he was shot in the line of duty in a Denham Springs shootout, is still fighting for his life. 

An updated statement from the Denham Springs Police Department released Monday morning read that Kelly is "continuing to fight for his life like we all knew he would. [His] family is super appreciative of the amount of support they've received."

Blood drives, fundraisers, and giveback nights continue as the community rallies to support Kelly

Saturday, May 20, there will be a benefit drive to help raise money for his medical expenses. Jambalaya lunches will be served alongside a Jeep, motorcycle, and car show. All benefits will go toward Kelly's family. 

Sport N Center in Denham Springs has created a shirt design to raise funds for the family, as well. 

Donation links have also gone live for those who wish to help, as well as a way to mail in checks through Behind the Line.

Donations can be made through PayPal here and through CashApp using $BehindtheLine. The DSPD asks that donators put "DSPD" in the memo section of any electronic donations. 

Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 2490 Denham Springs, LA 70727. 

